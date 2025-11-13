Lando Norris told to use ‘hate as fuel’ after being booed by F1 fans
- Lando Norris has faced jeers and boos at recent Formula 1 races in Mexico and Brazil, despite securing victories.
- He currently holds a 24-point lead over his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri with three rounds remaining in the championship.
- Former McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya suggests the boos stem from fans' perception that McLaren is prioritising Norris, potentially due to car adaptations favouring his driving style.
- Montoya encouraged Norris to utilise the "hate as fuel" to enhance his performance and make wins more satisfying.
- Norris expressed indifference to the boos, stating he focuses on his performance and that McLaren ensures fair treatment for both drivers.