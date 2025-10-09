Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Piastri and Norris urged to fight it out for F1 title

Oscar Piastri reacts to controversial F1 clash with Lando Norris in Singapore
  • F1 driver Oscar Piastri voiced his anger over team radio after teammate Lando Norris overtook him at the Singapore Grand Prix, labelling the move "unfair".
  • Piastri was furious that McLaren would not intervene or force Norris to give the place back, with Norris finishing third and Piastri fourth.
  • Despite the incident, Piastri still holds a 22-point lead over Norris in the championship with six races remaining.
  • Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes Piastri is starting to show "tiny cracks" in his composure due to the pressure of the title race.
  • Herbert suggests that with McLaren having secured the Constructors' title, the team should now allow their drivers to race freely for the individual championship.
