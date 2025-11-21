Loose manhole covers halt Las Vegas GP yet again
- Lando Norris led the second practice session in Las Vegas, outpacing Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli by 0.029 seconds.
- The session was significantly disrupted and red-flagged twice due to a loose manhole cover at Turn 17.
- The initial stoppage lasted 16 minutes, with a second red flag deployed shortly after the restart when the cover was reported to be moving again.
- The incident drew comparisons to a similar event two years ago when a manhole cover damaged Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.
- The interruptions led to a distorted timesheet, though Norris's speed was encouraging for McLaren despite their previous struggles on the Las Vegas circuit.