Update provided on Laura Woods after presenter collapses on air
- Television presenter Laura Woods collapsed on air during ITV’s coverage of England’s friendly against Ghana on Tuesday.
- Woods appeared to faint pitchside and was caught by pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante.
- ITV cut to a commercial break, and when coverage resumed, Katie Shanahan replaced Woods, confirming she had been taken ill.
- Shanahan assured viewers that Woods was in "very good hands" following the incident.
- Woods' fiance, Adam Collard, later provided an update on X, stating that Laura is "all ok and with the right people".