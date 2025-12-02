Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Laura Woods appears to collapse live on air ahead of Lionesses clash

When the coverage resumed, Katie Shanahan replaced Woods as the lead presenter
When the coverage resumed, Katie Shanahan replaced Woods as the lead presenter (Getty Images)
  • Laura Woods appeared to collapse while presenting ITV's pre-match coverage of England's match against Ghana on Tuesday night.
  • Pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante caught Woods before the broadcast was hastily cut to commercials.
  • When the coverage resumed, Katie Shanahan replaced Woods as the lead presenter.
  • Shanahan confirmed that Woods had been 'taken ill' but was 'in very good hands'.
  • The incident has led to an outpouring of concern on social media, with viewers anxiously waiting for an update on her wellbeing.
In full

