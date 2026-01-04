Leeds confirm death of fan ahead of Manchester United game
- Leeds United confirmed the death of a supporter before their Premier League match against Manchester United at Elland Road.
- A medical emergency occurred in the stadium prior to the 12:30 GMT kick-off on Sunday.
- The club expressed their devastation and extended thoughts to the family and friends of the deceased supporter.
- A statement read: “Leeds United are devastated to confirm that a supporter sadly passed away ahead of our Premier League fixture with Manchester United at Elland Road, following a medical emergency in the ground before kick-off. The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with the family and friends of the supporter at this exceptionally difficult time.”
- The Premier League fixture between Leeds and Manchester United proceeded as planned, resulting in a 1-1 draw.