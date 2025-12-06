Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bad news for Lewis Hamilton ahead of Abu Dhabi qualifying

Lewis Hamilton on Ferrari debut campaign: 'The worst season ever'
  • Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari during the third and final practice session at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, ahead of qualifying.
  • The 40-year-old driver spun at turn nine and hit the barriers, damaging his car and prompting an apology to his team.
  • Hamilton's team now faces a race against time to repair the car for the upcoming qualifying session.
  • This incident adds to what has been described as a ”nightmare” season for Hamilton, who is yet to secure a podium finish.
  • He has struggled with qualifying recently, failing to progress beyond Q1 in his last three attempts and calling his year the ”worst season ever”.
