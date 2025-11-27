Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari admission after comments made in ‘heat of frustration’

Lewis Hamilton has had a frustrating season
Lewis Hamilton has had a frustrating season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Lewis Hamilton clarified his previous comments about not looking forward to the end of the season or 2026, stating they were made in the "heat of frustration" after a poor performance in Las Vegas.
  • Hamilton affirmed he has no regrets about his decision to join Ferrari, despite a challenging debut season with the Italian team.
  • He acknowledged that building and growing within a new organisation takes time, which he had anticipated.
  • Hamilton explained the performance disparity with teammate Charles Leclerc by highlighting Leclerc's seven years with Ferrari and his established team.
  • He noted that his own new team and environment require time to become as effective as Leclerc's long-standing setup.
