Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari admission after comments made in ‘heat of frustration’
- Lewis Hamilton clarified his previous comments about not looking forward to the end of the season or 2026, stating they were made in the "heat of frustration" after a poor performance in Las Vegas.
- Hamilton affirmed he has no regrets about his decision to join Ferrari, despite a challenging debut season with the Italian team.
- He acknowledged that building and growing within a new organisation takes time, which he had anticipated.
- Hamilton explained the performance disparity with teammate Charles Leclerc by highlighting Leclerc's seven years with Ferrari and his established team.
- He noted that his own new team and environment require time to become as effective as Leclerc's long-standing setup.