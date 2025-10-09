F1 boss makes bold prediction about Lewis Hamilton
- AlpineF1 boss Flavio Briatore has predicted that Lewis Hamilton will return to "fighting for wins" in 2026, despite his current struggles at Ferrari.
- Hamilton, a seven-time F1 world champion, has not achieved a podium finish in his first 18 races with Ferrari, with his only notable result being a sprint race victory in China.
- Briatore believes the introduction of new engine and chassis regulations in 2026 will significantly alter the sport's competitive landscape, benefiting Hamilton.
- The British driver is currently sixth in the drivers' championship, trailing his teammate Charles Leclerc by 48 points.
- This marks a challenging period for Hamilton, who has never completed an 18-year F1 career season without securing at least one podium finish.