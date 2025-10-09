Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

F1 boss makes bold prediction about Lewis Hamilton

Video Player Placeholder
Lewis Hamilton reacts to disappointing Ferrari F1 debut
  • AlpineF1 boss Flavio Briatore has predicted that Lewis Hamilton will return to "fighting for wins" in 2026, despite his current struggles at Ferrari.
  • Hamilton, a seven-time F1 world champion, has not achieved a podium finish in his first 18 races with Ferrari, with his only notable result being a sprint race victory in China.
  • Briatore believes the introduction of new engine and chassis regulations in 2026 will significantly alter the sport's competitive landscape, benefiting Hamilton.
  • The British driver is currently sixth in the drivers' championship, trailing his teammate Charles Leclerc by 48 points.
  • This marks a challenging period for Hamilton, who has never completed an 18-year F1 career season without securing at least one podium finish.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in