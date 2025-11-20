Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lewis Hamilton insists he has ‘great relationship’ with Ferrari chief amid criticism

Lewis Hamilton says he has a ‘great relationship’ with Ferrari chairman John Elkann
Lewis Hamilton says he has a ‘great relationship’ with Ferrari chairman John Elkann (Getty Images)
  • Ferrari chairman John Elkann urged Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to “talk less and focus more on driving” after both failed to finish the Brazilian Grand Prix.
  • Hamilton, who has not secured a podium in 21 outings for Ferrari, described his first season with the team as a “nightmare” earlier this month.
  • Responding to Elkann's comments, Hamilton stated he is constantly focused on driving and maintains a “great relationship” with the chairman, insisting he has not taken the remarks personally.
  • Despite a sprint victory in China, Hamilton's move to Ferrari has largely not gone to plan, with the team currently fourth in the constructors' championship.
  • Hamilton expressed his unwavering belief in the team's resilience and his commitment to achieving success, acknowledging that steering the large organisation in a new direction requires significant time.
