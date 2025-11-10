Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lewis Hamilton sent six-word warning amid ‘nightmare’ debut season at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton endured a ‘disastrous’ weekend in Brazil (AP Photo/John Locher)
Lewis Hamilton endured a ‘disastrous’ weekend in Brazil (AP Photo/John Locher) (AP)
  • Ferrari chairman John Elkann criticised drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, urging them to "focus on driving and talk less" after a double retirement at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
  • Hamilton described his debut Ferrari season as a "nightmare" following a "disastrous" weekend at Interlagos, where he retired due to car damage and a penalty.
  • Leclerc also suffered a mechanical retirement in Brazil, contributing to Ferrari dropping to fourth in the constructors’ championship and remaining winless in 2025.
  • Elkann acknowledged the strong performance of Ferrari's mechanics and engineers but stated that other aspects, including the drivers, were "not up to par".
  • Despite the setbacks, Hamilton expressed hope for future improvements, particularly with new regulations coming into force next year.
