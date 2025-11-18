Lewis Hamilton ‘not good enough’ at Ferrari, claims Michael Schumacher’s brother
- Michael Schumacher’s brother, Ralf Schumacher, criticised Lewis Hamilton's performance in his debut year at Ferrari, calling him “not good enough.”
- Ferrari chairman John Elkann publicly urged both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to “talk less and focus on driving” following a disappointing race in Brazil earlier this month.
- Hamilton has described his season as a “nightmare” and has not achieved a podium finish in 21 Grand Prix races, a first in his F1 career.
- Elkann's comments came as Ferrari dropped to fourth in the constructors' championship, despite acknowledging improvements in the team's mechanics and car.
- Hamilton trails his teammate Leclerc by 66 points in the world championship standings, with two races remaining after this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.