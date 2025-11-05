Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

England rugby legend Lewis Moody thanks public for response to his MND diagnosis

Former England captain Lewis Moody was given a warm welcome at Allianz Stadium on Saturday
  • Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody has expressed gratitude for the immense support received since his motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis.
  • Moody revealed in October that he has the incurable muscle-wasting condition, which has also affected fellow rugby players Doddie Weir, Rob Burrow, and Joost van der Westhuizen.
  • He was warmly welcomed at Allianz Stadium before England's match against Australia on Saturday, and a GoFundMe page has been established to support him and his family.
  • Moody described the “outpouring of love and support” as overwhelming but beautiful, saying he felt embraced by both the rugby and MND communities.
  • Despite experiencing minor symptoms in his hand and shoulder, Moody said he remains determined to maintain a positive outlook and find joy and purpose in his daily life.
