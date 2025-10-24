Chelsea coach issues Liam Delap fitness update ahead of Sunderland game
- Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed Liam Delap has returned to first-team training after a hamstring injury, with a potential return to play next week against Wolves or Tottenham.
- Delap will not be available for Chelsea's upcoming match against Sunderland.
- Maresca addressed the need to manage young players' game time, highlighting Brazilian teenager Estevao's recent impressive performances and the mentoring role of older teammates.
- Maresca revealed he had a frank discussion with Marc Guiu about his poor training attitude, which led to a significant improvement and Guiu scoring his first goal of the season against Ajax.
- Maresca stated it is too early to determine if Marc Guiu, whose loan to Sunderland was cut short, would be sent back out on loan now that Delap is nearing full fitness.