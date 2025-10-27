Investigation launched after Liam Lawson narrowly avoids marshals on track
- Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson narrowly avoided hitting two marshals who ran onto the track during the Mexico City Grand Prix.
- The incident occurred after Lawson pitted following a first-lap collision, rejoining the circuit while marshals were collecting debris at turn one.
- A shaken Lawson expressed his shock over team radio, stating he "could have f****** killed them, mate."
- The FIA, F1's governing body, confirmed they are investigating the miscommunication that led to marshals being dispatched onto a live track.
- The event has raised renewed concerns about the FIA's safety protocols, drawing parallels to a similar incident involving Esteban Ocon in 2023.