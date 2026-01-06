Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liam Rosenior confirmed as new Chelsea manager replacing Enzo Maresca

Chelsea fan leader says Rosenior is a decent coach – but 'not elite'
  • Liam Rosenior has been appointed as Chelsea's new head coach, succeeding Enzo Maresca who departed on New Year's Day.
  • Rosenior joins from French club Strasbourg, which is also owned by Chelsea's parent company BlueCo.
  • During his 18-month tenure at Strasbourg, he guided the team to the Conference League and leaves them seventh in Ligue 1.
  • Maresca's departure reportedly stemmed from a breakdown in his relationship with the Chelsea hierarchy, despite previous trophy wins.
  • Rosenior expressed his honour and commitment to fostering teamwork and a winning mentality, with his first matches including a London derby against Fulham.
