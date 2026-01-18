Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British ice dancers miss out on maiden European title

Fear and Gibson were on the podium for a fourth year in a row
Fear and Gibson were on the podium for a fourth year in a row (Action Images via Reuters)
  • British ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson secured a bronze medal at the European Championships in Sheffield, marking their fourth consecutive European medal.
  • French 2022 Olympic champion Guillaume Cizeron and his new partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry, who only began skating together nine months ago, claimed the gold medal with a season's best free skate score.
  • Three-time European champions Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took the silver medal, narrowly beating Fear and Gibson by 0.83 points.
  • Fear and Gibson's combined score of 209.51, despite a strong rhythm dance to a Spice Girls medley and an energetic Scottish-themed free skate, was not enough to secure silver.
  • Other British skaters also performed well, with Phebe Bekker and James Hernandez finishing 11th, and Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby placing seventh in pairs.
