Lindsey Vonn set to compete at Olympics despite ‘completely ruptured’ ACL
- Lindsey Vonn is confident she can compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics despite sustaining a left knee injury four days ago.
- The injury, which occurred during a downhill crash in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, includes a ruptured ACL, bone bruising and meniscal damage.
- After intensive physical therapy and medical consultations, Vonn skied on Tuesday with a brace, reporting her knee felt 'stable' and 'strong'.
- The 41-year-old American, a prominent figure in the sport, is scheduled to race in the women's downhill on Sunday, with the Games commencing on Friday.
- Vonn has a distinguished career, including three Olympic medals and a World Cup record of 12 wins in Cortina, where the women's skiing events will be held.
