Lindsey Vonn reveals ‘hard few days’ after Winter Olympics crash

Lindsey Vonn returns home following horror crash
  • American skier Lindsey Vonn announced her dog, Leo, died the day after she sustained a complex leg fracture in a crash at the Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
  • Vonn, a strong contender, fell heavily just seconds into her downhill run after clipping a gate, resulting in her being airlifted to hospital.
  • She had previously torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a World Cup race nine days before the Olympics but had still aimed to compete.
  • Vonn returned to America for additional surgery, having already undergone multiple operations for her leg fracture.
  • In an Instagram post, Vonn paid tribute to her 13-year-old dog, who had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and was experiencing heart failure, detailing “an incredibly hard few days”.
