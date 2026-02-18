Lindsey Vonn reveals ‘hard few days’ after Winter Olympics crash
- American skier Lindsey Vonn announced her dog, Leo, died the day after she sustained a complex leg fracture in a crash at the Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
- Vonn, a strong contender, fell heavily just seconds into her downhill run after clipping a gate, resulting in her being airlifted to hospital.
- She had previously torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a World Cup race nine days before the Olympics but had still aimed to compete.
- Vonn returned to America for additional surgery, having already undergone multiple operations for her leg fracture.
- In an Instagram post, Vonn paid tribute to her 13-year-old dog, who had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and was experiencing heart failure, detailing “an incredibly hard few days”.
