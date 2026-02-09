Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lindsey Vonn crash: Rescue crew recount ‘challenging’ helicopter operation

Crew who evacuated Lindsey Vonn reveal challenges of mountain rescue operation
  • Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn suffered a horror crash during a downhill event at the Winter Olympics.
  • The 41-year-old American athlete sustained a leg fracture on Sunday, 8 February.
  • She was airlifted from the Olimpia delle Tofane piste in what was described as a challenging rescue operation.
  • The helicopter team performed a prolonged winching manoeuvre to secure Vonn during her evacuation.
  • Vonn has since undergone surgery and is reported to be in a stable condition.
