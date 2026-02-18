Lindsey Vonn opens up on severity of injury as she returns home following Winter Olympics crash
- Lindsey Vonn has returned to the United States after suffering a horror crash at the Winter Olympics.
- The American athlete sustained a leg fracture on 8 February during the downhill event.
- Vonn competed despite having previously ruptured her left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a World Cup race.
- An Instagram montage posted on Tuesday (17 February) showed her being airlifted from a hospital in Italy for her journey home.
- She stated that her injury was "a lot more severe than just a broken leg" and is still processing its full implications.
