Lindsey Vonn opens up on severity of injury as she returns home following Winter Olympics crash

Lindsey Vonn returns home following horror crash
  • Lindsey Vonn has returned to the United States after suffering a horror crash at the Winter Olympics.
  • The American athlete sustained a leg fracture on 8 February during the downhill event.
  • Vonn competed despite having previously ruptured her left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a World Cup race.
  • An Instagram montage posted on Tuesday (17 February) showed her being airlifted from a hospital in Italy for her journey home.
  • She stated that her injury was "a lot more severe than just a broken leg" and is still processing its full implications.
