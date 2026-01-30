Lindsey Vonn airlifted after brutal crash just a week before Olympics
- Lindsey Vonn has been airlifted to the hospital after crashing during her final downhill race before the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympics.
- The 41-year-old American skier lost control when landing a jump, wiped out, and ended up tangled in safety nets at a World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
- She got up after the crash and was seen in pain clutching her knee, casting doubt on her readiness for the upcoming Games. Three other skiers crashed in the race in Crans-Montana.
- The crash came exactly one week before the Olympic opening ceremony with Vonn’s first race, the women's downhill, scheduled for Feb. 8.
- “I know she hurt her knee, I talked to her,” the International Ski and Snowboard Federation CEO Urs Lehmann told reporters. “I don’t know if it’s really heavy and (if) she won’t miss the Olympics. Let’s wait for what the doctors are saying.”
