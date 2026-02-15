Lindsey Vonn prepares return to US after surgeries
- Lindsey Vonn underwent another successful surgery on her left leg following a “complex tibia fracture” sustained during an Olympic downhill event last Sunday.
- The skier, currently receiving treatment in Treviso, confirmed the operation “went well” and she is now able to return to the U.S.
- This latest injury required multiple surgeries, with her third successful procedure taking place on Wednesday.
- The incident occurred just 13 seconds into her run, and followed a previous crash nine days prior, where she ruptured the ACL in the same left knee.
- Despite her father's wish for her to retire, Vonn expressed her determination to continue fighting and hopes to return to the top of the mountain.
