Lindsey Vonn confirms sad news in wake of horror Winter Olympics crash

Lindsey Vonn returns home following horror crash
  • Lindsey Vonn's dog, Leo, passed away the day after her crash at the Winter Olympics in Cortina.
  • Vonn sustained a complex leg fracture during the women's downhill event, requiring multiple surgeries.
  • Leo, aged 13, had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer, and his heart was failing.
  • Vonn paid an emotional tribute to her "first love" on Instagram, revealing she said goodbye to him from her hospital bed.
  • She expressed profound grief, stating that the past few days have been incredibly difficult.
