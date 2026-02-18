Lindsey Vonn confirms sad news in wake of horror Winter Olympics crash
- Lindsey Vonn's dog, Leo, passed away the day after her crash at the Winter Olympics in Cortina.
- Vonn sustained a complex leg fracture during the women's downhill event, requiring multiple surgeries.
- Leo, aged 13, had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer, and his heart was failing.
- Vonn paid an emotional tribute to her "first love" on Instagram, revealing she said goodbye to him from her hospital bed.
- She expressed profound grief, stating that the past few days have been incredibly difficult.
