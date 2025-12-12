Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US skiing great Lindsey Vonn creates World Cup history as she lays down Olympic marker

Lindsey Vonn stormed to victory at a World Cup event on Friday
Lindsey Vonn stormed to victory at a World Cup event on Friday (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Lindsey Vonn, aged 41, secured her first World Cup victory since 2018, making her the oldest winner of a World Cup event.
  • She dominated the opening downhill race in St Moritz, beating her closest competitor by nearly a second.
  • Vonn returned to alpine skiing last December after undergoing surgery in 2019 for knee pain that had led to her retirement.
  • Her impressive performance raises hopes for her goal of securing a second Olympic gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Games in February.
  • Vonn, who won downhill gold at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, expressed emotional satisfaction and confidence following her win.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in