Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lionel Messi admits he ‘hopes’ to make World Cup 2026

Reuters
Lionel Messi says winning World Cup was 'best moment' of football career
  • Lionel Messi has cast doubt on his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite expressing a strong desire to help Argentina defend their title.
  • The 38-year-old Inter Miami forward stated his involvement would depend on his physical condition holding up for the tournament.
  • Messi highlighted the unique and special significance of the World Cup for Argentina and its fans.
  • He acknowledged the emergence of younger talent within the Argentine squad, suggesting manager Lionel Scaloni faces difficult selection decisions.

    • Messi recently signed a new three-year contract with Inter Miami, committing him to Major League Soccer into his 40s.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in