Lionel Messi playing for Barcelona again is ‘unrealistic’, claims club president
- Barcelona president Joan Laporta has dismissed the prospect of Lionel Messi making a playing return to the club, labelling it "unrealistic".
- Messi recently visited the Nou Camp, expressing a heartfelt desire to one day return to the club where he spent 21 years.
- The Argentine superstar was forced to leave Barcelona in 2021 due to the club's financial difficulties, moving to Paris Saint-Germain before joining Inter Miami.
- Laporta stated that speculating on a playing comeback would be disrespectful and not the right moment, given Messi's current commitment to Inter Miami.
- Instead of a playing return, Barcelona plans to honour Messi with a grand tribute at the renovated Nou Camp once its extensive renovations are complete.