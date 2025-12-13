Chaos as Lionel Messi’s India tour sees fans hurl objects onto pitch
- Lionel Messi's 'GOAT' tour in India began chaotically in Kolkata, sparking protests from fans.
- Supporters at Salt Lake stadium ripped up and threw seats onto the pitch after Messi made a brief 20-minute appearance.
- Fans expressed anger at being unable to see the football star clearly due to a large entourage, despite paying high ticket prices.
- Messi's tour includes various events such as concerts, youth football clinics, and charitable initiatives across several Indian cities.
- Kolkata, a city with a significant football fanbase, previously hosted Messi in 2011 and recently saw him virtually unveil a 70-foot statue.