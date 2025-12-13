Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chaos as Lionel Messi’s India tour sees fans hurl objects onto pitch

Riot police were called as fans trampled onto the pitch in protest
Riot police were called as fans trampled onto the pitch in protest (REUTERS)
  • Lionel Messi's 'GOAT' tour in India began chaotically in Kolkata, sparking protests from fans.
  • Supporters at Salt Lake stadium ripped up and threw seats onto the pitch after Messi made a brief 20-minute appearance.
  • Fans expressed anger at being unable to see the football star clearly due to a large entourage, despite paying high ticket prices.
  • Messi's tour includes various events such as concerts, youth football clinics, and charitable initiatives across several Indian cities.
  • Kolkata, a city with a significant football fanbase, previously hosted Messi in 2011 and recently saw him virtually unveil a 70-foot statue.
