Liverpool star delivers update on contract negotiations after ‘stressful summer’

Andy Robertson has said he is ‘relaxed’ about his contract situation at Liverpool
Andy Robertson has said he is ‘relaxed’ about his contract situation at Liverpool (Getty)
  • Andy Robertson's current contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season, and he remains "relaxed" about a potential new deal.
  • The Scotland captain initially lost his starting left-back spot to new signing Milos Kerkez but has since regained his place in the team.
  • Robertson, appointed vice-captain by head coach Arne Slot, attracted interest from Atletico Madrid during a “stressful summer”, but opted to stay at Anfield.
  • He will be able to discuss a summer move with foreign clubs from January but is currently focused on his football and enjoying the season.
  • Robertson expressed a desire to avoid a drawn-out contract "saga”, referencing similar situations with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold last season.
