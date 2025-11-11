Liverpool star delivers update on contract negotiations after ‘stressful summer’
- Andy Robertson's current contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season, and he remains "relaxed" about a potential new deal.
- The Scotland captain initially lost his starting left-back spot to new signing Milos Kerkez but has since regained his place in the team.
- Robertson, appointed vice-captain by head coach Arne Slot, attracted interest from Atletico Madrid during a “stressful summer”, but opted to stay at Anfield.
- He will be able to discuss a summer move with foreign clubs from January but is currently focused on his football and enjoying the season.
- Robertson expressed a desire to avoid a drawn-out contract "saga”, referencing similar situations with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold last season.