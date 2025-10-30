Watch Arne Slot defend his Liverpool side as Crystal Palace gamble backfires
- Liverpool manager Arne Slot stated that the team's sixth loss in seven matches, a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, has not increased the pressure on his squad.
- Slot expressed no regrets over making 10 changes to the team for the cup tie, despite the decision backfiring.
- Despite the poor run of results, Slot noted the positive fan support during the match and anticipates strong backing for Saturday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.
- Liverpool could see midfielder Ryan Gravenberch return from an ankle injury for the upcoming match, though Alexander Isak remains a doubt.
- You can watch Arne Slot’s reaction to the Carabao Cup defeat above.