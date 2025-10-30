Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch Arne Slot defend his Liverpool side as Crystal Palace gamble backfires

Slot on Liverpool's sixth loss in seven after Palace win 3-0 at Anfield
  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot stated that the team's sixth loss in seven matches, a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, has not increased the pressure on his squad.
  • Slot expressed no regrets over making 10 changes to the team for the cup tie, despite the decision backfiring.
  • Despite the poor run of results, Slot noted the positive fan support during the match and anticipates strong backing for Saturday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.
  • Liverpool could see midfielder Ryan Gravenberch return from an ankle injury for the upcoming match, though Alexander Isak remains a doubt.
  • You can watch Arne Slot’s reaction to the Carabao Cup defeat above.
