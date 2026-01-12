Late goals help Liverpool see off Barnsley after Szoboszlai screamer... and error
- Liverpool secured their passage to the FA Cup fourth round, but not without a significant challenge, as they eventually triumphed 4-1 over League One side Barnsley in a surprisingly tense encounter.
- Any expectations of a straightforward victory for the Premier League giants were quickly dispelled. Within the opening minute, former academy player Adam Phillips set up Davis Keillor-Dunn, whose header struck the post, signalling Barnsley's intent.
- Liverpool eventually broke the deadlock through Dominik Szoboszlai, who unleashed a powerful long-range strike. Their lead was then extended by a similarly well-executed shot from Jeremie Frimpong, seemingly putting the hosts in control.
- However, just before the interval, Szoboszlai’s attempted backheel in his own box went awry, allowing Phillips to pounce and halve the deficit for Barnsley. This unexpected goal sent the visitors into the break with renewed belief of a potential upset.
- The second half saw Barnsley continue to frustrate Liverpool, with a penalty appeal for Reyes Cleary waved away by the referee. Manager Arne Slot then turned to his bench, introducing Florian Wirtz and Huge Ekitike, who both found the net to secure Liverpool's 4-1 victory and their progression to the next stage of the competition.