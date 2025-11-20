Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool chairman opens up on contract negotiations with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk signed new Liverpool contracts in April
Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk signed new Liverpool contracts in April (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Liverpool chairman Tom Werner revealed the club was prepared to let Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk leave on free transfers if their contract demands were too high.
  • Salah and Van Dijk eventually signed new two-year deals in April after lengthy negotiations.
  • Werner praised director of football Richard Hughes for his patient and respectful handling of the contract talks.
  • Fenway Sports Group (FSG) plans to expand its portfolio by purchasing a second club, with CEO of Football Michael Edwards leading this initiative.
  • Werner confirmed that Arne Slot was always Liverpool's first choice to replace Jurgen Klopp, commending his authenticity and successful first season, which saw him win the Premier League title.
