Liverpool chairman opens up on contract negotiations with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk
- Liverpool chairman Tom Werner revealed the club was prepared to let Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk leave on free transfers if their contract demands were too high.
- Salah and Van Dijk eventually signed new two-year deals in April after lengthy negotiations.
- Werner praised director of football Richard Hughes for his patient and respectful handling of the contract talks.
- Fenway Sports Group (FSG) plans to expand its portfolio by purchasing a second club, with CEO of Football Michael Edwards leading this initiative.
- Werner confirmed that Arne Slot was always Liverpool's first choice to replace Jurgen Klopp, commending his authenticity and successful first season, which saw him win the Premier League title.