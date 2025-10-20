Liverpool summer signing issued warning after poor start to life at Anfield
- Jamie Carragher has issued a warning to Liverpool's Florian Wirtz regarding his inauspicious start in the Premier League.
- Carragher asserted that successful foreign players typically 'hit the ground running' upon arriving in England, citing examples like Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez.
- Wirtz, a £116m summer signing, is yet to register a goal or assist in the Premier League and was benched for Liverpool's recent 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, their fourth consecutive loss.
- The pundit questioned how long players should be given to adapt, suggesting that a year-long adjustment period is not typical for great signings.
- Carragher dismissed the notion that Thierry Henry had a slow start, clarifying that his initial goal drought was brief, not a full season, and emphasised that great Liverpool foreign signings perform immediately.