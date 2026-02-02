Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool beat Premier League rival to sign talented French defender

Jeremy Jacquet (centre) is considered a centre-back of real promise
Jeremy Jacquet (centre) is considered a centre-back of real promise (AFP/Getty)
  • Liverpool have secured the signing of French defender Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes for an initial fee of £55m.
  • The 20-year-old will officially join the club on 1 July, with the fee potentially rising to £60m including add-ons.
  • Jacquet has agreed a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further season until 2032.
  • Liverpool successfully fended off competition from other top European clubs, notably Chelsea, to secure the highly-rated defender.
  • This acquisition marks Liverpool's first summer transfer business and pushes their total expenditure since last summer past £500m.
