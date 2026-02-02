Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool fend off Chelsea to sign new defender

Slot on Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle win as Wirtz and Ekitike shine
  • Liverpool have agreed a £55m deal with Rennes for 20-year-old centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.
  • The fee for Jacquet, who was also a Chelsea target, could rise to £60m with add-ons, potentially making him Liverpool's second most expensive defender after Virgil van Dijk.
  • Jacquet will move to Anfield in the summer, but will be loaned back to Rennes for the remainder of the current season.
  • This signing follows Liverpool's unsuccessful attempt to sign Marc Guehi, whose move broke down on the last day of the summer transfer window.
  • The club also explored a loan move for Lutsharel Geertruida for the rest of the season, but deemed the deal too complicated.
