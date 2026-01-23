Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool duo emerge as major doubts for Bournemouth clash

Arne Slot could be missing two key players for his side’s match with Bournemouth
Arne Slot could be missing two key players for his side’s match with Bournemouth (Getty Images)
  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed that up to five first-team players could be unavailable for the upcoming match against Bournemouth.
  • Federico Chiesa is considered “50-50” to play, while Ibrahima Konate is set to miss the game due to a family bereavement.
  • Long-term absentees include Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni, and Conor Bradley, but no new injuries were reported after Wednesday’s Champions League victory against Marseille.
  • Slot expressed confidence in his team, noting their 13-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, despite a number of recent draws.
  • The match against Bournemouth is scheduled for Saturday, 24 January, at the Vitality Stadium, with a 5:30 pm GMT kick-off.
