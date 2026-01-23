Liverpool duo emerge as major doubts for Bournemouth clash
- Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed that up to five first-team players could be unavailable for the upcoming match against Bournemouth.
- Federico Chiesa is considered “50-50” to play, while Ibrahima Konate is set to miss the game due to a family bereavement.
- Long-term absentees include Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni, and Conor Bradley, but no new injuries were reported after Wednesday’s Champions League victory against Marseille.
- Slot expressed confidence in his team, noting their 13-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, despite a number of recent draws.
- The match against Bournemouth is scheduled for Saturday, 24 January, at the Vitality Stadium, with a 5:30 pm GMT kick-off.