Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The clever Szoboszlai moment that sent Liverpool on their way in Marseille

Szoboszlai opened the scoring for Liverpool
Szoboszlai opened the scoring for Liverpool (Getty Images)
  • Liverpool secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Marseille, significantly boosting their chances for a Champions League top-eight finish.
  • Dominik Szoboszlai was the standout performer, scoring with a clever free-kick in first-half added time.
  • Jeremie Frimpong's second-half cross led to Liverpool's second goal, deflecting in off Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.
  • Cody Gakpo sealed the win with a third goal in added time.
  • Mohamed Salah made his return to the starting XI but was overshadowed by Szoboszlai, with his influence noted as less match-defining in this game.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in