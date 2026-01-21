The clever Szoboszlai moment that sent Liverpool on their way in Marseille
- Liverpool secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Marseille, significantly boosting their chances for a Champions League top-eight finish.
- Dominik Szoboszlai was the standout performer, scoring with a clever free-kick in first-half added time.
- Jeremie Frimpong's second-half cross led to Liverpool's second goal, deflecting in off Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.
- Cody Gakpo sealed the win with a third goal in added time.
- Mohamed Salah made his return to the starting XI but was overshadowed by Szoboszlai, with his influence noted as less match-defining in this game.