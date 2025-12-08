Liverpool make big Mo Salah decision after ‘thrown under the bus’ claim
- Mo Salah has been omitted from Liverpool's Champions League squad for the match against Inter Milan.
- The decision follows his public criticism of manager Arne Slot and claims that the club had “thrown him under the bus”.
- Salah expressed frustration over being benched for three straight games and alleged a lack of relationship with the manager, suggesting someone wanted him to take the blame for Liverpool’s poor form.
- He also hit out at Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher and hinted that this situation could lead to his departure from the club.
- Salah will miss the Inter Milan fixture but is expected to be available for Liverpool's upcoming Premier League match against Brighton.