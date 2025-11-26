Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool crisis deepens after being thrashed by PSV at Anfield

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot under huge pressure after a ninth loss in 12 games
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot under huge pressure after a ninth loss in 12 games (Getty Images)
  • Liverpool suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat against PSV Eindhoven at Anfield, marking their ninth loss in 12 games and deepening the crisis for manager Arne Slot.
  • The result leaves Liverpool unlikely to secure a top-eight finish in the Champions League's initial phase, following a season plagued by poor form.
  • Defensive errors were a significant factor in the loss, including a Virgil van Dijk handball that led to a penalty, and further goals conceded from a far-post cross and individual blunders.
  • PSV's goals were scored by Ivan Perisic from the penalty spot, Guus Til, and a brace from substitute Couhaib Driouech, showcasing their clinical performance.
  • The defeat, which saw Anfield fans booing and leaving early, highlights Liverpool's ongoing struggles, having now conceded 34 goals this season.
