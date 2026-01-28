Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores first goal since November in Qarabag rout

Salah scored in Liverpool’s 6-0 win
Salah scored in Liverpool’s 6-0 win (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
  • Liverpool comfortably advanced to the Champions League last 16 after a dominant 6-0 victory over Qarabag.
  • The win marked their sixth group-stage victory, providing a stark contrast to their recent struggles in the Premier League.
  • Goals were scored by Alexis Mac Allister (two), Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and substitute Federico Chiesa.
  • Mohamed Salah scored his first goal for the club since 1 November and celebrated enthusiastically in front of the Kop.
  • Despite the comprehensive win, Liverpool's injury problems worsened, raising concerns ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture against Newcastle.
