Mohamed Salah scores first goal since November in Qarabag rout
- Liverpool comfortably advanced to the Champions League last 16 after a dominant 6-0 victory over Qarabag.
- The win marked their sixth group-stage victory, providing a stark contrast to their recent struggles in the Premier League.
- Goals were scored by Alexis Mac Allister (two), Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and substitute Federico Chiesa.
- Mohamed Salah scored his first goal for the club since 1 November and celebrated enthusiastically in front of the Kop.
- Despite the comprehensive win, Liverpool's injury problems worsened, raising concerns ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture against Newcastle.