Who is Lloyd Kelly? The English defender featuring for Juventus in the Champions League
- Kelly joined Bristol City at the age of 12 and rose through the academy to the first team, where he made is debut aged 18 in 2017.
- He joined Premier League side Bournemouth in 2019 and, in 2022, was named as club captain.
- In June 2024, Kelly then joined Newcastle on a free transfer, reuniting with former coach Eddie Howe.
- The following February, he joined Serie A side Juventus, initially on loan, before the deal was made permanent three months later.
- Kelly has also represented England at youth level but is yet to make his full international debut.
