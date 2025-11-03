Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Los Angeles Dodgers win second straight World Series as odds for three-peat emerge

Reuters
LA Dodgers sealed a dramatic World Series triumph on Saturday
LA Dodgers sealed a dramatic World Series triumph on Saturday (AP)
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are the early favorites to win the 2026 World Series, with odds of +350 from FanDuel and BetMGM.
  • This follows their recent victories in the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays and the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.
  • Oddsmakers anticipate a potential rematch between the Dodgers and the New York Yankees, who are second favorites at +700/+750.
  • Key players such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman are expected to lead the Dodgers, while Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole will be central to the Yankees' campaign.
  • Other strong contenders include the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets in the National League, and the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros in the American League.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in