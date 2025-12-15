LA Olympics ticket prices announced amid backlash over World Cup cost
- Fans can register for a random ticket lottery for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games from 14 January.
- Registration, available via the LA28tickets page, will grant participants an opportunity to purchase tickets in April.
- Organisers have pledged at least one million tickets will be priced at just $28, with approximately a third of tickets costing less than $100.
- The registration window closes on 18 March, with no advantage for early sign-ups, and no purchase is required to enter the lottery.
- The announcement of the prices comes amid backlash over the cost of tickets for the 2026 Football World Cup.