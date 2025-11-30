West Ham star Lucas Paqueta lashes out at FA on social media
- West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta was sent off for dissent during his side's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday.
- Paqueta subsequently criticised the Football Association (FA) on social media, accusing them of failing to provide "psychological support".
- His emotional outburst follows a two-year FA investigation into spot-fixing allegations, from which he was cleared in July.
- The investigation notably prevented a potential transfer to Manchester City two summers ago.
- West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo stated he would have a private conversation with Paqueta to understand the situation.