Moment Luke Littler snaps back at booing crowd: ‘Thank you for my money’
- Luke Littler, the world number one, was booed by sections of the Ally Pally crowd following his victory at the World Darts Championship.
- The 18-year-old secured his place in the quarter-finals after defeating Rob Cross 4-2 on Monday, 29 December.
- Speaking to Sky Sports, Littler responded to the jeers by stating he was "really not bothered" by the crowd's reaction.
- He humorously thanked the fans for paying for his tickets and prize money, adding, "Thank you for booing me."
- The incident occurred after a significant win that advanced him further in the prestigious darts tournament.