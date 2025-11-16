Luke Littler makes more darts history by becoming world number one
- Luke Littler has become the youngest ever world number one in darts, making history at 18 years old.
- He secured the top ranking by defeating Danny Noppert in the semi-final of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.
- Littler surpasses Michael van Gerwen, who previously held the record for the youngest world number one at 24.
- The Warrington-born star will now face his rival Luke Humphries in the Grand Slam final, continuing their intense competition.
- Littler expressed pride in his achievement, while Humphries, the former world number one, stated his intention to reclaim the top spot at the World Championship.