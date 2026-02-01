Luke Littler hailed ‘greatest ever’ after fourth consecutive major title win
- Luke Littler, 19, has secured his fourth consecutive major darts title by winning the World Masters in Milton Keynes.
- He defeated defending champion and main rival Luke Humphries 6-5 in a tense final, marking his fourth major final victory over Humphries.
- Littler survived match darts in both the opening round and semi-final stages before claiming the title.
- Humphries, who was displaced as world number one by Littler, praised him as “the greatest dart player to ever live”.
- This victory means Littler has now won nine of the 11 major televised tournaments in his two years on tour.
