How to watch Premier League Darts as Luke Littler bids to regain his crown
- The 2026 Premier League Darts season gets underway in Newcastle on Thursday night.
- Eight players, including World No 1 Luke Littler, will compete across 16 weeks in the league format before the top four play in Finals Night at the O2 Arena in London on 28 May.
- Littler will be competing in his third Premier League and is looking to regain the title he won in 2024 after losing in last year’s final to Luke Humphries.
- Humphries, Gian van Veen, Michael van Gerwen, Jonny Clayton, Gerwyn Price, Josh Rock and Stephen Bunting will also be competing in this year’s Premier League.
- You can catch all of the action on Thursday night from 7pm on Sky Sports or via the PDC’s official streaming platform, PDC TV.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks