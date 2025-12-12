Luke Littler starts World Championship defence with dominant win
- Luke Littler commenced his World Championship defence with a commanding 3-0 victory over Darius Labanauskas, completing the match in just 25 minutes.
- The 17-year-old, who made history as the youngest world champion last January, showcased an impressive 101.54 average, seven 180s, and two ton-plus finishes.
- This win extends Littler's senior winning streak to 14 matches, following his recent triumphs at the Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship, which propelled him to world number one.
- Littler was also named on the six-person shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, though he tipped Lando Norris as his predicted winner.
- In other matches, Michael Smith secured a 3-0 win against Lisa Ashton, and German debutant Arno Merk caused an upset by defeating Kim Huybrechts 3-1.