Luke Littler wins over darts fans with dominant quarter-final victory
- Luke Littler advanced to the World Championship semi-finals with a dominant 5-0 victory over Krzysztof Ratajski, achieving a 100.05 average and multiple ton-plus finishes.
- Littler received a positive reception from the Alexandra Palace crowd, a contrast to the boos he faced in his previous match, and will now face Ryan Searle in the semi-finals.
- Gary Anderson also reached the semi-finals for the first time in four years, defeating Justin Hood 5-2, and is aiming to become the oldest PDC world champion.
- Anderson is set to play Gian van Veen in the semi-final, after Van Veen delivered a spectacular 5-1 win against Luke Humphries, elevating him to world No 3.
- Ryan Searle, Littler's next opponent, has not dropped a set en route to the last eight and secured his semi-final spot with a 5-2 victory over Jonny Clayton.